COVID Second Wave Was a Nightmare for Pregnant Women: Here’s Proof

According to a new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the case fatality rate (CFR) in pregnant and postpartum women was 5.7 percent in the second wave as opposed to just 0.75 percent in the first wave.

CFR is crucial because it calculates the proportion of people who die of a disease – here, due to COVID-19 – among the total number of patients diagnosed with the disease. Data of nearly 4,000 COVID-positive pregnant women was analysed for the ICMR study that was released on 16 June and is due to be published in the Journal of Gynaecology and Obstetrics.

The number of symptomatic patients too, were far higher in the second wave. 28.7 percent of pregnant and postpartum mothers showed severe symptoms as against 14.2 percent who showed any COVID-19 symptoms during the first wave.