UP Man Arrested for Raping Woman, Filming Crime To 'Force Religious Conversion'

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahnapur on Saturday, 14 May, for allegedly raping a government school teacher and filming the crime to blackmail her into converting to his religion and marrying him, police said.

The accused, Amir, has been booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Cases have also been registered against his mother, sister, brother, and another relative.

The police are probing the incident further and another accused will be nabbed soon, Additional Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday.