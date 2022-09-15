‘Culprits Should Be Hanged’: Kin of Dalit Sisters Who Were Killed in Lakhimpur

Image used for representational purposes only.
"I demand justice, the culprits should be hanged," said the father of the two minor Dalit girls who were found hanging on a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, 14 September.
Describing how the incident unfolded, the mother of the victims was quoted by Aaj Tak as saying, "I was sitting outside the house on Wednesday afternoon with my two daughters, aged 15 and 17. After some time I went inside. Then, three youths arrived there on their bikes.
After that, she said, two out of the three boys dragged her daughters outside the house and the three then fled the spot on their bikes.
She also said that she rushed inside the house to save her daughters but was unable to do so. Her clothes were also torn in the midst.
Further, the victims' mother said that the accused, who are residents of Lalpur, used to come to their house everyday.
Several politicians, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the incident and decried the law and order situation in the state.
Meanwhile, six accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated by the police, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman had told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday, 15 September.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against four of the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder and rape, and also under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the police, a man named Chotu, who lived near the girls' house, introduced them to three of his acquaintances – Junaid, Suhail, and Hafizul. The sisters were lured into the fields on the pretext of friendship and raped by Suhail and Junaid.
(With inputs from Aaj Tak.)
