'Love Is Love': US Prez Biden Signs Law To Protect Gay, Interracial Marriages

US President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, 13 December.
(Photo: The White House/Twitter)
United States President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, 13 December, signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, which aims at safeguarding the "rights and protections for same-sex and interracial couples."
Why is this important? The Act was signed against the backdrop of growing concerns over gender rights in the country – from the overturning of Roe vs Wade in June to the Colorado Springs shooting last month. "This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms," Biden, who signed the Act on the White House lawn alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, said.
What does the law do? Apart from giving Americans the right to marry the person they love, the Respect for Marriage Act ensures that "the federal government and states will recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as valid," according to the White House. It also makes sure that a future court ruling cannot strip married couples of their federal protections.
In 2012, Biden, who was the Vice President in the Obama administration, announced his support for marriage equality, even before same-sex unions became legal in the US in a 2015 Supreme Court decision.
"Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they're all connected," Biden said on Tuesday. "But the antidote to hate is love."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)