UP Cop Booked for Raping 13-Year-Old Survivor Who Went to File a Case

The cop is absconding after a case of rape has been filed against him.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of rape. Reader discretion advised.)
A 13-year-old Dalit gang rape survivor was allegedly raped again by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The incident took place when the survivor had gone to the police station to register a complaint against gang rape.
A criminal case was filed against the accused Station House Officer Tilakdhari Saroj, who is absconding after he was suspended.
The teenager was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men on 22 April in Bhopal. The accused then dropped the minor outside the police station in her village, before escaping.
According to the FIR, Saroj handed over the survivor to her aunt, adding that she was called into the police station next day. When she arrived to record her statement, the official allegedly raped her inside a room in the station.
Pathak said that they have charged the official for rape under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Three other accused have been arrested. The FIR further stated that her aunt was present when the incident took place, and named her as an accused in the case.