UP: 20-Yr-old Woman Allegedly Murdered by Family Over Inter-Caste Relationship

A 20-year-old woman, who had eloped with a man outside her caste, was allegedly murdered by her family, who then dumped her body at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, reported NDTV.
Following her alleged murder, the body of a 25-year-old man, who she had eloped with, was found on the railway tracks in Shamli district. The report says that he is suspected to have died by suicide after learning about her brutal murder.
According to the police, the family members of the girl had filed an FIR after she had eloped with the Jat man, who they had accused of kidnapping her.
The girl's body was found just a day after the couple returned to their village.
While the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police have arrested her mother and her uncle for their alleged involvement in the murder.