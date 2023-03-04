BoycottWalgreens Trends as Pharma Chain Stops Dispensing Abortion Pills in US

In yet another example of stifling of abortion rights in the US, a woman in South Carolina was arrested in February this year for using abortion pills in 2021. She was released on bail soon after.

The woman, who was reported by staff at a hospital in South Carolina in October 2021, delivered a stillborn foetus after 25 weeks of pregnancy. The staff claimed that the woman admitted to having taken pills to terminate her pregnancy.

Though the incident took place in 2021, before Roe vs Wade was overturned, an arrest warrant was issued in 2022, and she was arrested last month, according to The Guardian.

South Carolina is one of the three states in the US, alongside Nevada and Oklahoma, which criminalises self-managed abortion.