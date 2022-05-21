As Threat to US Abortion Clinics Rises, 'Fly-in' Doctors Stay Determined to Help

Abortion clinics in the US are not safe places, certainly none in abortion-unfriendly states. Physicians dash through private entrances to avoid aggressive, profanity-spewing protesters. Trained volunteers are needed to escort patients as they drive through angry ‘pro-life’ radicals.

The 1994 federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act makes it illegal to physically obstruct entrances, use force or threats, conduct sit-ins, in a way that interferes with clinic workers or patients seeking abortions. But the reality is otherwise: Carrying crosses, rosaries, and pictures of foetuses, screaming demonstrators block cars, tap on windows, throw foetus plastic dolls, and get into altercations.