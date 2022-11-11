An Election of Many Firsts: 10 Women Who Broke the Glass Ceiling in US Midterms

The counting of votes in the United States midterm elections is still underway, but the country’s women and the LGBTQI+ community have much to cheer for already.

Why? From three states – Arkansas, New York, and Massachusetts – electing their first women governors to Democrat Becca Balint becoming the first woman and openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress, Americans have hit more than a few milestones in this midterm elections.

It matters, because… Now, all 50 states in the US have elected to send a woman to Congress, with Vermont being the final state. Also, a record number of women ran for the governor’s post in this race.