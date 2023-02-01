Union Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman Announces New Savings Scheme For Women

Budget 2023 is being hailed by the government as "women-friendly" – with Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, saying that "respect for women has increased" in this Budget.

"I believe that in the budget, respect for women increased. I also welcome the announcement of National Digital Library for children & adolescents," Irani said.

But experts in the social sector say the Budget does very little for women.

"A major lacuna is that the budget does not have any new major schemes for women, though it does attempt to enable existing women's SHGs to reach their full potential," said Pranay Aggarwal, a sociology faculty at IAS Gurukul.