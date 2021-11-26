Seven in 10 Women Say Abuse by Partner More Common During Pandemic: UN Survey

At least 45 percent of women surveyed across 13 countries reported that they or a woman they knew experienced some form of violence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, revealed a survey by UN Women.

The report, released on 24 November, also revealed that women who experienced violence were 1.3 times more likely to report mental and emotional stress than those who had not. It was released to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November.

The 13 countries included in the survey were Ukraine, Thailand, Paraguay, Nigeria, Albania, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco.