'Religious Discrimination': Udupi Muslim Girls Fight On for Right To Wear Hijab

Three weeks after Government Women's PU college in Karnataka's Udupi barred the entry of six students for 'wearing a hijab', they are still fighting to enter their classrooms and attend their lessons. The college cited that "no religious activity will be allowed on campus", as the reason for barring their entry.

Speaking to The Cognate, one of the six students, Aliya Assadi said that a lecturer threatened to push them out of classrooms if they entered wearing a hijab.