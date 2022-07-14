Uber Accessed Delhi Rape Survivor's Medical Records 'Illegally': Report

While the original suit filed by law firm Wigdor LLP in 2015, on behalf of the survivor in the US, for harassment and torture, the second suit named Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Vice President for Asia Eric Alexander in 2017.

The suit detailed how Alexander travelled to New Delhi, to “illegally” obtain the victim’s private medical records, reported The Indian Express. The records were prepared by physicians who examined the survivor after the rape.