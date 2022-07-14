Uber Accessed Delhi Rape Survivor's Medical Records 'Illegally': Report

Vice President for Asia Eric Alexander reportedly travelled to Asia in 2017 to obtain her medical records.
In December 2017, almost three years after the Uber rape incident in Delhi, the survivor in the case filed a new defamation suit in the US after the cab aggregator 'investigated her'. The survivor settled after she received compensation from Uber – in both the original compensation case filed in 2015, and the defamation suit for invasion of privacy.
A 27-year-old woman was raped by an Uber driver on 5 December 2014 in Delhi in December 2014 – leading to the cab aggregator's ban in the national capital, and the eventual exit of Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick.
While the original suit filed by law firm Wigdor LLP in 2015, on behalf of the survivor in the US, for harassment and torture, the second suit named Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Vice President for Asia Eric Alexander in 2017.
The suit detailed how Alexander travelled to New Delhi, to “illegally” obtain the victim’s private medical records, reported The Indian Express. The records were prepared by physicians who examined the survivor after the rape.
According to The Indian Express investigation, Alexander reportedly showed the survivor's medical records to Kalanick, and other executives, who speculated whether Ola – still Uber's competitor in India – was behind the 'sabotage attempt.'
In March 2018, Wigdor LLP filed a class action suit against Uber by giving details of rape/sexual assault against 11 women in the US (also called Jane Doe):
“Because of Uber’s failure to prioritize the safety of female passengers, thousands of women are at risk of being trapped in a vehicle and subjected to sexual harm at the hands of Uber drivers who have a duty to ensure their safe transport."
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
