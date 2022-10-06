Two Students Gang-Rape Minor in Delhi Govt School, DCW Sends Notice to Police

Crimes against women remain high despite protests.
Two boys allegedly gang raped an 11-year-old girl at a government school in Delhi, after which she was directed to keep silent about the incident by her teacher.
"At a Kendra Vidyalaya school in Delhi, an 11-year-old girl was raped by two senior boys in the school's toilet. The girl says that the teacher asked her to keep quiet," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter.
This is not the first time this year that an incident of sexual assault was perpetrated within government school premises in the national capital.
The survivor of the gang rape has stated that she had collided with the two boys, who were students in class 11-12th of the same school, while on her way to her classroom.
She had apologised to the boys, but they abused her and took her to the washroom, as per a DCW notice. The boys then locked the door of the toilet and raped her.
The survivor has said that when she informed a teacher about the incident, the matter was hushed up.
The teacher told her that the two boys had been expelled. The case was not reported to the police.
The alleged gang rape reportedly took place in July this year.
The DCW took cognisance of the incident on Thursday, and sent notices to the police and school administration.
The incident comes after others of its kind were reported in the city this year, raising concerns over the safety of students in government schools.
In April, a man barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and had allegedly sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students. The perpetrator had entered the institute in Bhajanpura on 30 April, while students were waiting for their teacher in their classroom after the school assembly, and had forcibly undressed the minors.
In August, three schoolgirls were abducted and sexually assaulted after they were given drinks mixed with sedatives at Rohini.
In 2018, in an incident that had sparked public outrage, an electrician had raped a six-year-old student studying in the second standard at a government school near Gol Dak Khana. The girl was taken to a spot near the school's water pump where she was assaulted.
