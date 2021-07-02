'Istanbul Convention Saves Lives': Women Protest, Turkey Withdraws

Formally known as the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, the Istanbul Convention is a human rights treaty. It aims to safeguard women against various forms of violence and protect their rights by ending legal impunity offered to perpetrators.

As many as 33 countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Hungary, are a part of this treaty.

While it opened to signatures on 11 May 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey was the first country to sign the treaty in 2012.