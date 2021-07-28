Triple Talaq Complainant Dies 'After Months of Dowry Demands, Torture, Violence'

(Trigger warning: This story is about domestic violence and the content could be distressing for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.)

"My sister Nazia, whom you tried to speak to last night about her case... I wanted to inform you that she has died...."

The phone beeped with this message from 23-year-old Nazia's brother, Mohammad Zahid. Ten hours earlier, Nazia had been lying on her bed, barely able to move and keep her eyes open when this reporter had briefly seen her. Unable to speak, her mother, 60-year-old Sawra, went on to explain the months of dowry demands, domestic violence and trauma, including the illegal instant tripal talaq (talaaq-e-biddat), she had been subjected to in her eight month long marriage.

"They used to beat her up constantly and would be inhumane with her. They would not give her food to eat, use the fan or cooler. They also made her have a bath in cold water. She developed infections and eventually needed surgery on her stomach too. Through all this, he would threaten us that if we went to the police he would divorce (talaq) her. Us not going to the police was pointless, as on 28 June earlier this year he gave her triple talaq anyway," her 60-year-old mother, Sawra says, sobbing.