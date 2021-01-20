Undoing Gender in NCC: Transwoman Challenges MoD     

In her Class X, she acquired an ‘A certificate’ given to cadets who show promise. A certified cadet of surgeon’s rank bearing three white stripes on her uniform, Haneefa was proud of her achievement. In Classes XI and XII, however, she could not join the corps because her school had no such unit. At the time, Haneefa used to attend clandestine transwomen gatherings. “I used to sneak out, change clothes on the way and attend such gatherings,” she remembered. She came out to her orthodox Muslim family at 19 years. Even though she had acquired a Diploma in Education by then and was fairly independent, when she revealed her gender identity at home, she was kept under house arrest and was physically assaulted. “I escaped finally and with the help of transwomen friends moved to Bengaluru,” she said.

The initial years in Karnataka were difficult, as the educated transwoman turned to begging to make a living. When she gathered over Rs 1 lakh in two years, at the age of 21 Haneefa underwent a sex reassignment surgery at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. In a Jalsa or coming of age ceremony for transwomen, she shed her male name and along with it the remnants of her past life. “I did not want to stay in Bengaluru after that and thought that my educational qualifications will get me a better standard of living in Kerala,” she said.

Haneefa moved to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in 2019 because she wanted to ‘settle down’. Kerala’s inclusive transgender policy, which came into effect in 2015 also drew her to the state. “I could not have gone to Malapuram district, as I am still not accepted at home,” she said. Haneefa joined University College Thiruvananthapuram in one of the two seats reserved in the institute for transgender students. The state’s transgender policy mandates this reservation. “I was happy to see a thriving NCC unit in the college and was eager to join its ranks,” she said. When she went to the college unit to enroll, the NCC Associate officer at the college cited NCC Act 1948 and its classification of cadets as male and female to turn her down. She made two appeals—one to the NCC unit in the college and second to the Commanding Officer of NCC Thiruvananthapuram—in October. When her pleas failed to elicit a response from NCC, she approached the Kerala High Court with a Writ in November, 2019. Four lawyers—advocates Raghul Sudheesh, Sanish Sasi Raj, J Lakshmi and K J Glaxon—represent her.