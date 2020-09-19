Looking for a Job in The Pandemic? Women Entrepreneurs Offer Tips

Mythreyee Ramesh | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

At least four out of ten women in India lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, reveals an analysis of the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CPHS) data. An estimated 17 million women have been left jobless, in both the formal and informal sectors, between March and April 2020, owing to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Are you a woman who is seeking employment amid the pandemic? The Quint spoke to three women entrepreneurs who share tips to better one’s chances of getting re-hired.

1. Make A List of Companies

Ragini Das, co-founder of Leap.Club, a leading online community of professional women, the first step in job search is to make a list of companies that are hiring amid the pandemic.

“Tip number one would be to make a list of companies you want to work with and/or apply to. Out of that list mark the ones that are still hiring. And, by the way, there are multiple platforms that have come forward and started listing these out,” said Das.

2. Network, Network, Network

Malini Agarwal, who runs the ‘Girl Tribe’, another networking group for women and by women, says that networking is the key to job search. Speaking to The Quint, she said:

“Always make an effort to ask other people about what they do and listen carefully. Ask for business card and always carry your own. Send them an email or a text message, saying it was nice to meet them and you would like to keep in touch. I have personally witnessed how women are networkers.” Malini Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Miss Malini

She also added that women always tend to support other women, either with contacts or with job opportunities.

3. Take Advantage of WFH

The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that even traditional jobs can be done from the confines of your house – opening the door for many work-from-home opportunities. This could particularly be a boon for those women who had taken a break due to familial commitments.

“What COVID-19 has taught us is that a lot of jobs can happen from home. And especially for women who are looking to re-enter the workforce. There’s no better time to bounce back. So go ahead and apply for that job.” Ragini Das

4. Upskill, Familiarise With Tech Trends

Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, Jobs for Her, suggests that women should focus on building their skills and tech trends as most industries are looking to digitise themselves.

“Companies are also in a race to digitise themselves, no matter which industry they are in. And all of them are looking for tech talent. Thus, as a job seeker, you need to ensure that you are upskilling yourself and getting updated in all the latest technologies.” Neha Bagaria

5. Consider Entrepreneurship, Consultancy Gigs

The experts also point that an increasing number of sustainable businesses are running out of people’s homes. If you’re a baker or a jewellery designer, e-commerce could be your new best friend. Lastly, one aspect that most people shy away from – consulting gigs.