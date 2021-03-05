‘Cannot Be Intimidated’: TIME’s New Cover Features Women Farmers

“In response, women farmers—mostly from the rural states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh—scrambled onto stages, took hold of microphones and roared back a unanimous “No!”,” the article, written by Nilanjana Bhowmick, read.

According to an Oxfam India study, 85 percent of rural women work in agriculture, but only around 13 percent own any land. “Women are not seen as farmers. Their labor is immense but invisible,” Jasbir Kaur Nat, a member of the Punjab Kisan Union told TIME.

As lakhs of farmers continue their protest against the new farm legislations introduced by the Narendra Modi government, a remarkable number of women are not only braving the weather by participating in these demonstrations but are also leading from the front.

The Quint travelled to the Tikri Border to speak to women leaders, earlier in February. We asked them about their roles in the movement and the motivation behind participating in the agitation in such huge numbers.