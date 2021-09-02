US Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Abortion Law

US Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law. Image used for representational purpose.
The US Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 September, refused an emergency appeal to block a Texas law that puts a bans on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The request was received from abortion rights activists on Monday, 30 August.
Called the Heartbeat Act, it was implemented on Wednesday, 1 September, and focuses on almost a complete ban on abortion in Texas.
An exemption will only be given if the woman's health is in danger.
The law was dissented by four justices including Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Elena Kagan.
After Roe v Wade (the landmark decision in 1973, in which the court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction), such a law has never been implemented in any other state, abortions activists claim.
The apex court declared that its ruling reached no conclusion on the Texas law as they are allowed to make legal challenges.
The court said, “In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts," reported Al Jazeera.
He further added, “My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right."
Official statement by the US President Joe Biden.
She further added that people who come from low-income groups in Texas, as well as people of colour, will get affected the most by this new law.
The president of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, called the execution of the law as "an incredibly dark day", reported WION.
