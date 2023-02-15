The Sea And I: Notes On Queer Visibility In Bombay's Thriving Art Space

Since December of last year, Mumbai Urban Art Festival (MUAF) has been making headlines for showcasing unique insights into the city’s coastal and urban culture. Co-organizers St+art India and Asian Paints have taken over the city with murals, installations, workshops, performances and more.

Mumbai's famous Sassoon Docks serve as the nerve centre of MUAF with the reigning theme being 'Between the sea and the city'.

This year's installment especially stands out because of the organizers' collaboration with Gaysi Family, a media platform spotlighting Southeast Asian queer narratives since 2008.