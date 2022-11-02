The Quint's Mythreyee Ramesh & Sadhika Tiwari Win Laadli Media Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint’s Sadhika Tiwari and Mythreyee Ramesh have received an award and a jury citation respectively for the prestigious Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2021 (Northern).
(Photo: The Quint)
We are happy to announce that The Quint’s Sadhika Tiwari and Mythreyee Ramesh have received an award and a jury citation respectively at the prestigious Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 (Northern).
Mythreyee Ramesh has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story ‘‘‘Revisiting Chhoti Nirbhaya: How a 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor is Healing” for the English Web Report category.
Sadhika Tiwari, who was formerly with IndiaSpend, has been honoured with the Laadli Media Award for Gender Sensitivity, under the category of Web News Report for the story “पश्चिम बंगाल के चाय बागानों में अपने बच्चों को खोती माएं" published on Indiaspend.com in Hindi language.
The ceremony for the 12th edition of the Laadli Media and Advertising Awards was held at MANUU, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, 2 November. It was also broadcast on YouTube.
Laadli, the media advocacy campaign of Population First, has been giving Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) for gender sensitive journalism since 2007.
The awards are supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Norwegian Embassy New Delhi.