The Quint's Mythreyee Ramesh & Sadhika Tiwari Win Laadli Media Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint’s Sadhika Tiwari and Mythreyee Ramesh have received an award and a jury citation respectively at the prestigious Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2021 (Northern).

Mythreyee Ramesh has won the Jury Appreciation Citation for the story ‘‘‘Revisiting Chhoti Nirbhaya: How a 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor is Healing” for the English Web Report category.