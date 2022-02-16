CBI Registers FIR in Thanjavur Girl Suicide Case, Officially Takes Over Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Thanjavur student suicide case, on Tuesday, 15 February, officially starting its probe into the case.

The 17-year-old girl died by suicide on 19 January, and her death had raised a political row in the state of Tamil Nadu, after a video emerged after her death of her alleging that two years ago, a nun at the hostel she was living at tried to talk her into converting to Christianity.