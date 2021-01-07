Telangana HC Gets Its 1st Woman Chief Justice: Hima Kohli Sworn In

Justice Hima Kohli was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Thursday, 7 January, in Hyderabad. Governor Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan administered the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Justice at the Raj Bhavan. Justice Kohli has become the first ever woman chief justice of Telangana High Court and the first ever woman chief justice of high courts of Telugu states.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Deputy CM Mahmood Ali, and state ministers attended the ceremony, among other dignitaries. Besides the government Advocate General, the event was also attended by judges of the high court and senior bureaucrats. The Telangana High Court registrar read out the warrant of appointment in the presence of dignitaries followed by handing over the same to Justice Kohli.