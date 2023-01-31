Hiring & Firing Bias: Indian Women Have It Worse Than Men During Tech Layoffs

"I cannot stop questioning why me. It is not about my performance, then why me?"
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Arpita Srivastava, a UX researcher employed at a Bengaluru-based health startup, was gearing up to leave for work at 8 am on 5 January, when she received 'the call' from the HR.
"I felt like my stomach dropped onto the floor. I had a one-on-one review with my manager just two months ago, and I received a glowing feedback. I knew the industry is going through a phase, but I did not expect to be laid off," Arpita told The Quint.
There's no two ways to say this. When layoffs occur in tech companies, women are disproportionately impacted – they occupy more entry-level jobs and roles that are at higher risk of being impacted during tougher times, say experts.
Arpita, who graduated from Manipal Institute of Technology in 2019, has four years of experience – but she has already been impacted by two rounds of layoffs.
In a viral post on LinkedIn, US-based Katherine Wong, who worked as a program manager, wrote on 22 January about how she was one among the 12,000 people who were laid off by Google – only she was let go while she was eight months pregnant, and just a week before her maternity leave began.
"My first instinct was to make a plan, but clearly this is one of the most difficult projects I have ever handled as the timing is really bad. It is almost impossible for me to look for a job as a 34-week pregnant woman who is about to go on maternity leave for months," she wrote.
Closer home, software engineer and first generation graduate Vani returned to work at a leading e-commerce company, after her maternity break in July 2022. In January, she was abruptly logged off all emails without any intimation – and is currently exploring legal options over her severance.
An engineer with over seven years of experience, Vani has worked across companies like Meesho and Flipkart – but her job search over the last one month has been anything but fruitful.
"Everyone writes encouraging words on LinkedIn. But today, if you are a woman in tech, good luck finding a job that respects you."
In the last one month alone, more than 58,000 workers employed in US-based tech conglomerates, including Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, were let go in mass job cuts. In India, over 21,532 employees have been laid off by 67 startups across India.
Layoffs.FYI, a portal that keeps track of job cuts in the tech industry, estimated that 45 percent of those who lost their jobs in the recent wave of layoffs were women. Quoting data analysed by Revelio Labs, a company that analyses trends in the labour market, The Washington Post reported that women represented 46 percent of layoffs.
So, if data shows the firing is almost equal, how are women disproportionately affected?
Women account for less than a third of tech industry workers and occupy less than a quarter of technical and leadership roles, according to a 2022 study by Deloitte.
So, when the workforce is not 50-50, the proportion of women affected by it is a lot more.
"To begin with, women occupy just 20 percent of workforce in tech companies in India – and most of them are in non-engineering job profiles. So, when you say equal number of men and women have lost jobs, more women tend to be more impacted. But in India, there is no transparency of what is happening, how these mass firings are impacting women. So, the lack of numbers actually make it worse," explains Dr Ishani Roy, founder & CEO of Serein, a Bengaluru-based consulting firm that is using a data-driven approach to promote diversity and inclusion.
Lesser women in decision-making roles in tech is a key aspect that make women more vulnerable.
An extensive study conducted by AnitaB.org – a nonprofit that seeks to advance the participation of women in technology – indicates that as you climb the organisational ladder, the representation of women in tech industry falls sharply. The study showed 38.5 percent of interns were women and 33.8 percent of entry-level workers identify as female – as compared to just 28 percent of mid-career and even lesser 23.1 percent of senior and executive staff.
There is another intertwined reason. Since most number of women who are employed in tech are in entry-level jobs or are new graduates, their roles are also most vulnerable during a restructuring. Like that of NIT Patna graduate Garima Singh, who was laid off by Amazon on 11 January.
She worked as a part of Last Mile Organization in Amazon from July 2022 to January 2023 as a full-time software development engineer, after graduating in 2022. From January to June 2022, Singh interned with the same team.
For Monambigha M who was hired by Google just 10 months ago as a technical program manager, news of her layoff also comes with stress over the H1B visa expiry.
"This news was gut-wrenching, and I didn't really have a chance to say goodbye to any of my colleagues. Most of my Friday was spent searching for their LinkedIn profiles and reaching out to ask if they are okay," she wrote on LinkedIn.
"Sales, HR, Marketing, DE&I are all the wings of tech companies that employ more women. But when we talk about tech layoffs, we often tend to ignore women in non-engineering roles – they, in fact, play a more crucial role in improving diversity," said Dr Ishani.
Rupin, a marketing professional, who was laid off from an edtech company towards the end of 2022, is still fighting for her complete severance.
"I have not told my parents because they will ask me to come back home to Lucknow. I feel like I have let them down. I really want to be independent, I thought this was a secure job. I am now trying for established companies, but I don't think there is guarantee anymore," she told The Quint.
Ignoring the disproportionality in firing will send tech companies back to the early 2000s when there were hardly women in tech.
"The moment you are laying off people, adhere to the ratio, when it comes to having racial minority, women, or members of the queer community. This is so you can maintain some sort of equity and diversity," Ritushree told The Quint.
But Dr Ishani explained that organisations should focus on diversity when the re-hiring process happens.
"The mass hiring and layoff is a cycle – but if no attention is paid to it, it will take a long time to reach where we were," she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)