Hiring & Firing Bias: Indian Women Have It Worse Than Men During Tech Layoffs

Arpita Srivastava, a UX researcher employed at a Bengaluru-based health startup, was gearing up to leave for work at 8 am on 5 January, when she received 'the call' from the HR.

"I felt like my stomach dropped onto the floor. I had a one-on-one review with my manager just two months ago, and I received a glowing feedback. I knew the industry is going through a phase, but I did not expect to be laid off," Arpita told The Quint.

There's no two ways to say this. When layoffs occur in tech companies, women are disproportionately impacted – they occupy more entry-level jobs and roles that are at higher risk of being impacted during tougher times, say experts.