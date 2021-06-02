Tarun Tejpal Case: HC Issues Notice in Appeal Against Acquittal

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 2 June, issued a notice to former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal in the appeal challenging his acquittal in the rape-and-sexual assault case against his former colleague at the magazine. The notice is returnable on 24 June, when the matter will be heard next.

Appearing for the Goa government, which moved the appeal against the trial court order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the judgment ‘lacked complete sensitivity’ for crimes against women, reported Bar and Bench.

Mehta added that the order made insensitive remarks on the intelligence and knowledge of the victim and set a bad precedent by commenting on ‘how a victim of sexual assault must behave’.