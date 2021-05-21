Former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal Acquitted in 2013 Rape Case

A Goa trial court on Friday, 21 May, acquitted former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former colleague in 2013.

Tejpal was accused of forcing himself on the woman, inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa in 2013, during the news magazine's official event – the THiNK 13 festival.

He was booked under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual harassment), 354A(1)(I)(II)(demand for sexual favours), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of control).