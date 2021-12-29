My Kids Have 2 Dads: Trans Man Petitions TN High Court for Gender-Neutral Norms

Tarun explained that his family conformed to orthodox definitions of gender identities and so he faced a lot of discrimination. His anxieties manifested when he went to school and felt uncomfortable using the girls’ bathroom.

“I would completely avoid going to the bathroom and soon I started having stomach and urinary issues. I had to discontinue school for over one and a half years. I didn't know how to even explain this confusion in my head,” he told The Quint.

He was subject to sexual harassment by his father’s friends and even the milkman, and when he spoke up about it, he was allegedly belittled by his mother.

“Instead of believing me, she justified the actions of the perpetrators. And this traumatised me. So I chose to handle this by involving myself in sports. I would play games all day. I would go to class only to give my attendance; I would even eat in the playground as I didn't have any friends. And at the age of 10-11, I knew I was attracted to beautiful girls,” he said.