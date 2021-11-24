Sweden Gets First Woman PM as Parliament Approves Magdalena Andersson

With this, Sweden will no longer be the only Nordic country that did not elect a woman to head the country.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@sweden.se)
Sweden is all set to have its first-ever woman prime minister in Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson. She will formally take over on Friday, 26 November.
With this, Sweden will no longer be the only Nordic country to not have elected a woman to head the country.
On Wednesday, 21 November, the country's parliament approved Andersson as prime minister, replacing Stefan Lofven.
The 54-year-old former finance minister secured the post despite not having a majority of votes in her favour. According to Al Jazeera, a total of 117 members voted for her, while 174 voted against her and 57 abstained.
Under the Swedish system, a candidate does not need the support of a majority in the parliament.
According to the BBC, her election followed an 11th-hour deal with the Opposition Left party – in return for a promise of higher pensions for the citizens.
The Democrat leader was a former junior swimming champion from the city of Uppsala. She began her career in 1996, as an advisor to former Prime Minister Goran Persson.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)