Sweden Gets First Woman PM as Parliament Approves Magdalena Andersson

Sweden is all set to have its first-ever woman prime minister in Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson. She will formally take over on Friday, 26 November.

With this, Sweden will no longer be the only Nordic country to not have elected a woman to head the country.

On Wednesday, 21 November, the country's parliament approved Andersson as prime minister, replacing Stefan Lofven.

The 54-year-old former finance minister secured the post despite not having a majority of votes in her favour. According to Al Jazeera, a total of 117 members voted for her, while 174 voted against her and 57 abstained.