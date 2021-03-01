‘Will You Marry Her’: SC Asks Rape Accused, Twitter Slams Question

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Monday, 1 March, asked a government employee if he would marry the woman who has accused him of repeatedly raping her.

The Supreme Court was hearing the bail request of Mohit Subhash Chavan, a technician with the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company, reported NDTV. He was accused of raping a schoolgirl and faces charges under the severe POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to Bar and Bench, Bobde asked the petitioner, 'Will you marry her?', adding: