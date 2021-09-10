Why No Action on 'Sulli Deals' Nuisance: Priyanka Chaturvedi to Smriti Irani

Two months after the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police filed two different FIRs in the 'Sulli Deals' controversy, the case has reached a standstill with no progress in either arrest or investigation.

Neither has Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani publicly condemned the incident, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is one of the few politicians urging the Centre to take 'stringent action', told The Quint.