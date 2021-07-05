'Sulli Deals': How Photos of Muslim Women Were Misused On a GitHub App

The 'Sulli Deal' app generated a Muslim woman's photo as the 'Sulli Deal of the Day,' in a shocking display of misogyny.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/TheQuint)
In a disturbing display of selective misogyny targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, 4 July. Sulla or Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.
The app came to light when people started sharing their 'deal of the day' on Twitter, but it has since been removed by GitHub.
GitHub is essentially a hosting platform, with a repository of open source codes. The app 'Sulli Deals' was created and used on GitHub.
"Once opened, the app would ask the user to click on 'Find your sulli deal of the day'. It would then randomly display a photo of a Muslim woman as your 'sulli deal of the day' – the photo most likely sourced from their social media account. I was shocked to see my face being right there, displayed as the deal of the day," Hana Mohsin Khan, a pilot by profession, told The Quint.
Screengrab of 'Sulli Deals' app on Github.
Speaking to The Quint, a 27-year-old woman from Delhi-NCR said she has quit social media platforms after she saw her photos being surfaced on the 'Sulli Deals' app.
Khan, a popular voice on social media, said she was not intimidated but angry.
Journalist Fatima Khan, whose photo was also used on the anti-women app, took to Twitter to ask, "How is this acceptable?"
Saniya Sayed, another popular voice on Twitter, wrote people who misuse women's photos are 'potential rapists.'
"How is this acceptable? What will be the punishment, if any, meted out to the people who made this list? Muslim men are lynched, Muslim women are harassed and sold online. When will this end?" she tweeted.
As a hosting platform, GitHub, among other things, allows users to create apps under personal or administrative names. You are also allowed to share or sell these apps in the GitHub marketplace. There is no clarity on who created the 'Sulli Deals' app yet.
Erica Brescia, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub, confirmed on Twitter that the app has been removed. However, no formal statement has been issued.
This is not the first time photos of Muslim women were misused on a large scale in India. Earlier in May, an India-based YouTube channel ‘Liberal Doge’ streamed a live video on Thursday, 13 May, sexualising and posting misogynistic comments on the Eid ul-Fitr photos of Pakistani women. According to multiple social media handles, the channel is run by a man named Ritesh Jha.
Something as normal as posting a celebratory photo was made into an anti-women slugfest – with men ‘rating’ women, commenting on their ‘looks’, and even going to the extent of ‘auctioning'.
“Today, we will stalk women with our eyes filled with lust,” the YouTube description of the video read in Hindi.
Indian women, too, were not left behind in the vitriolic attack – with men on Twitter placing ‘bids’ on Muslim women being ‘sold’ to others.
Published: 05 Jul 2021,05:34 PM IST