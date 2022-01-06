Delhi Police Makes Breakthrough in Bulli Bai: Why Didn't It Act 6 Months Ago?

On 1 January, when hundreds of Muslim women started their New Year seeing their photos being misused and 'auctioned' on a GitHub app called 'Bulli Bai', it shouldn't have come as a surprise. For no action was taken and no arrests made in the prequel to this incident – the 'Sulli Deals' fiasco – just six months ago.

Despite the online outrage from the women listed on the app, and their allies, the case saw no concrete investigation, purportedly emboldening the perpetrators to repeat the incident.

Moreover, six months after the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh cops filed two different FIRs in July 2021, the following information has still not been disclosed or clarified by the police with regards to investigation in the case: