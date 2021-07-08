'Sulli Deals': DCW Notice to Delhi Police After Muslim Women's Photos Misused

The photos of Muslim women were displayed on 'Sulli Deals' – a GitHub app – without their consent.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday, 7 July, issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the 'Sulli Deals' app controversy – where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.
'Sulli' or 'Sulla' is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.
The DCW has sought response from the police by 12 July. The panel has asked for a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused identified and arrested, and a report on action taken.
The app came to light when people started sharing their 'deal of the day' on Twitter, but it has since been removed by GitHub.
As a hosting platform, GitHub, among other things, allows users to create apps under personal or administrative names. You are also allowed to share or sell these apps in the GitHub marketplace. There is no clarity on who created the 'Sulli Deals' app yet.
Meanwhile, Khan, too, filed an FIR with the Delhi Police.
“I’m resolute and firm in getting these cowards to pay for what they have done,” she said in a tweet, adding, “These repeat offences will not be taken sitting down.”
The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned that images of Muslim women were put up “for auction” online and shared via social media in a denigrating manner.
“The Guild calls upon the law enforcement agencies as well as the National Commission for Women to take this issue with utmost urgency and to trace and punish the wrongdoers,” the statement added.
The DCW statement comes after women on Twitter pointed out that the government has not condemned the misuse of Muslim women's photos, with some adding that we cannot simply talk about empowering women when no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.
Some women pointed out that those who were amplifying the issue and calling for action were being targeted by right wing-affiliated accounts.
