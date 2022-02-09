‘Stop Marginalisation of Muslim Women’: Malala Yousafzai on Hijab Row

Nobel Peace Prize awardee Malala Yousafzai, as a school student, had been shot by the Pakistani Taliban over her campaigning for girls' education.
Nobel Peace Prize awardee Malala Yousafzai said on Tuesday, 8 February, that it is “horrifying” that Muslim girls are denied entry in schools for wearing a hijab.
The women's rights and education advocate urged the government to stop marginalising Muslim women in India.
She tweeted,
Six students on 1 February, were denied permission to enter a classroom after they refused to remove their hijab at the government Pre-University College in Udupi, Karnataka.
On 31 December 2021 too, the girls had attempted to attend classes wearing their hijabs, but had been told that they could not enter their classrooms with them, and directed to take online classes.
The students have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department not to interfere with their religious and fundamental rights.
The hearing is slated to continue at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
