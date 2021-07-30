Despite Olympic Wins, South Korean Men Focus on An San’s 'Feminist' Haircut

An San received online abuse and trolling for her hairstyle.
(Photo Courtesy: World Archery)
South Korean archer An San, who has bagged three Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, has attracted an anti-feminist sentiment at home over her short haircut.
The 20-year-old faced online abuse and trolling for her hairstyle even as she scripted history as the first archer to ever win three gold medals at a single Games.
An’s coach on Thursday, 29 July, blocked reporters from asking ‘unnecessary’ questions being aware of the controversy, after she won a matchplay in the 1/16 elimination round of the women's individual event. Later, An herself said she would answer only questions related to the Games.
Many South Korean politicians and celebrities came together in support of An on social media and several of them posted their own short-hair photos.
Sim Sang-jung, a lawmaker from Justice Party, said in a tweet:
Jang Hye-yeong, a woman lawmaker, tweeted, "Even if you win an Olympic gold medal with your own skills and abilities, as long as sexism persists in our society, you get insulted and asked to be deprived of your medal just because you have short hair."
