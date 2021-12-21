Smriti Irani Introduces Child Marriage Bill in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also raised his voice against the Bill, saying, "I oppose the way in which the government has brought the Bill in a hurry. This Bill needs total discussion among all stakeholders. The minority people are totally opposed to this Bill."

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi meanwhile called it a retrogressive amendment, saying it is against the right to freedom under Article 19.

"An 18-year-old can choose a prime minister, can have a live-in relationship but you are denying right to marriage. What have you done for an 18-year-old?" he questioned.

The Bill has now been referred to parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny and Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.