Six-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered in Hyderabad; Incident Sparks Outrage

After the incident of rape of a 6 year old in Hyderabad came to light, tensions arose as residents blocked the road and demanded that the accused be handed over to the mob.
(Photo: The News Minute)
A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered under the jurisdiction of the Saidabad police station in Hyderabad late on Thursday, 9 September.
According to the police, the body of the victim was found in the house of the accused. The man is said to have befriended the child by offering her chocolates before committing the offence.
The incident sparked outrage among the residents of the area. After it came to light, tensions arose as residents blocked the road and demanded that the accused be handed over to the mob.
The police said that the girl went missing from her house hours before she was found dead. The family members of the victim and scores of the residents of the colony even pelted stones on the house of the accused.
Police said that the body of the victim has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem and other medical examinations. A case has been registered under sections of rape and murder of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.
Speaking to TNM, Venkata Ramana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Malakpet, said that the case was registered based on a complaint from the parents of the victim.
"The situation in the locality is normal now. The postmortem is being conducted and further investigation will be carried out based on the report," he added
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined