Six-Year-Old Raped By Cousin In Aligarh, Dies In Delhi Hospital

A police officer has been suspended for laxity in arresting the accused.

An anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A six-year-old girl allegedly raped in Iglas in Aligarh about 10 days ago by her cousin, died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

The girl belonged to Hathras but had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother died last year. She was taken to Delhi for treatment after her condition deteriorated.