Six People Rape Teenage Girl in MP; 3 Held, Their 'Illegal' Buildings Demolished

Six persons, including two minor boys, allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, 18 September. They thrashed her after raping her, leading to her hospitalisation, police said.

The police so far have arrested three of the accused and the district administration used bulldozers to raze their 'illegal' buildings, an official told news agency PTI.

The buildings of the rest of three accused will also be demolished, an official said.

Three of the accused were arrested at the Naigarhi police station area, which is approximately 70 km from Rewa district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar told PTI.