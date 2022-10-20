Playground for Food: Initiative Brings Stay-at-Home Singapore Moms Back to Work

Yin Yin Leow was a stay-at-home mother for almost a decade before she decided to find a part-time job. When asked how she would describe financial independence, she did it with just one word – "liberating."

Helen began her casual cooking journey about 25 years ago – cooking simple meals for her friends and family. As her love for cooking grew, she wanted to make a career out of it. But commitments to her family held her back.