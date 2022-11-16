'Recognised Him Immediately': Doctor Who Treated Shraddha Murder Accused in May

Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was "bold, confident, and looked like he was from a good family," said the doctor who treated him for an injury on his right forearm in the last week of May 2022, reportedly around the same time he allegedly killed Walkar, his live-in partner.

The doctor, Anil Kumar Singh, who has been running a clinic in Delhi's Chhatarpur since 2006, told The Quint that he had two interactions with Poonawala – first, when he came in for treatment in May, and second, when the police brought him in for verification three days ago, on 13 November.

"He came off as aggressive the first time, but was a completely different person the second time," Dr Singh, who is a general surgeon, added.