'Shraddha Hospitalised in 2020, Did Not Come for Follow-Up': Mumbai Doctor

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, was hospitalised in 2020 with 'internal injuries', medical documents show.

According to Dr Shiv Prasad Shinde, who had treated Shraddha at Ozone Multi-specialty Hospital in Mumbai's Nalasopara, she was accompanied by Poonawala during her treatment.

Upon admission, Shraddha complained of severe back pain, nausea, neck pain, and numbness in lower limbs, a medical report accessed by The Quint shows.