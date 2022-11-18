'Shraddha Hospitalised in 2020, Did Not Come for Follow-Up': Mumbai Doctor

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala, was hospitalised in 2020 with 'internal injuries', medical documents show.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, was hospitalised in 2020 with 'internal injuries', medical documents show.
According to Dr Shiv Prasad Shinde, who had treated Shraddha at Ozone Multi-specialty Hospital in Mumbai's Nalasopara, she was accompanied by Poonawala during her treatment.
Upon admission, Shraddha complained of severe back pain, nausea, neck pain, and numbness in lower limbs, a medical report accessed by The Quint shows.
"I didn't suspect that there was assault or trauma. There were no external injuries. And until the patient tells us about such a history of assault, we don't usually consider it. There was no sign that the injuries were inflicted upon being beaten by a blunt object," said Dr Shinde told The Quint.
An older photo of Walkar with minor bruises on her nose and near her right eye also surfaced after her death. However, The Quint could not independently verify if the above photo is from the said hospital visit.
According to the medical records, Shraddha was admitted to the hospital from 3-6 December 2020, but did not show up for the follow-up.
Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Poonawala in Delhi in May this year after a fight between the two. The accused then allegedly chopped her body into pieces and disposed of the parts at various locations in Delhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)