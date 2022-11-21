'Clothes, Utensils...': Aaftab Paid Rs 20,000 To Shift 37 Boxes After Murder

"I was called by the Vasai Police. They told me to find any documents we had related to the client whose belongings we had moved. The Delhi Police had come for the probe. We handed them the document. We don't have any other knowledge about this case," Yadav had told the media on Sunday evening, after recording his statement for the police.

Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar had been living in Vasai West till March 2022, after which they left for a holiday in Himachal Pradesh and later moved base to Delhi.

In mid-May, Poonawala had allegedly strangled Walkar, chopped her body into at least 35 parts, and stored her remains in a fridge as he gradually disposed of them at different locations around their Chhattarpur flat.