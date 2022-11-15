Delhi Murder: Accused 'Lied' to Parents About Breaking Up With Shraddha Walkar

Aaftab Amin Poonawala did not inform his family that he had moved to Delhi from Mumbai till two months after he allegedly murdered Shraddha Walkar.

"His parents did not approve of Aaftab's relationship with Shraddha. He did not tell them that he was moving with to Delhi," a family friend of Poonawala, who did not want to be named, told The Quint.

The couple had shifted to Delhi in May 2022, after their families opposed their interfaith relationship. Days later, he killed his live-in partner in Delhi's Chhattarpur in mid-May, chopped her body into at least 35 parts, and disposed them of in different locations in the capital city in the months that followed.

Poonawala also lied to his parents about breaking up with her.