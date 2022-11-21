Shraddha Walkar Murder: Insensitive Jokes & Memes Are Part of the Problem

In the current socio-political context, "you only need the slightest excuse" to promote Islamophobia, says Prof Raman.

"If there's the slightest negative news about an individual from a minority community – be it any minority community – it becomes an opportunity for the majority to associate it with the community, rather than the individual," she notes, adding that this phenomenon is being amplified with the help of meme culture.

These highly offensive memes emerge at a time when most interfaith relationships are branded as 'love jihad' by right-wing groups using unsupported figures and claims – as was the case with the trailer of 'The Kerala Story'. You can read more about that here.