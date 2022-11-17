'Aaftab Is a Confident Liar': How Mumbai Cops Outsmarted Shraddha Murder Accused

"Aaftab is a smart and confident liar. He showed no remorse, nor did he have any fear of getting caught," a senior inspector at the Manikpur police station in Mumbai told The Quint, recalling his meetings with the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The gruesome murder, which took place at the couple's rented flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur, may have gone into cold storage if not for the Mumbai Police.

Shraddha's father, Vikas Madan Walkar, approached the Manikpur police station in Vasai West in October and submitted a written complaint that his daughter had been missing for the last six months. Without any jurisdiction or formal orders to investigate, Manikpur cops say they took suo motu cognisance and launched an inquiry.