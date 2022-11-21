Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawala To Undergo Polygraph Test Before Narco

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.
While the court has allowed the Delhi Police to conduct a narco-test on Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Assistant Director Dr Sanjeev Gupta confirmed to The Quint, that the test will not be conducted on Monday, 21 November.
The Delhi Police will be resorting to the narco-analysis method since key evidence such as the missing murder weapon, the deceased’s remains, bloodstained clothes, and Shraddha’s phone, are yet to be found.
Poonawala allegedly murdered the victim in May this year and then chopped her body into pieces and disposed of the parts at various locations in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Head of the Forensic Psychology Department Puneet Puri said a polygraph test will be conducted on Poonawala first, for which his consent is required. He added that the police have been informed about the same.
Once the consent is received, the polygraph test will be conducted.
Puri told The Quint, "The polygraph test will be followed by medical tests and only after they are conducted only the narco will be performed. Within 10 days, narco will be done.”
Explaining the narco-test, Rajneesh Gupta, the FSL crime scene in-charge, said that the process is lengthy.
He was quoted as saying:
Gupta added that the FSL team has been directed by Delhi Police and FSL Director Deepa Verma to process this case fast.
