‘We Shouldn’t Have Left Village’: Sister of Help Beaten Up by Gurugram Employers

“Every time I called my sister, her phone was either switched off or unreachable. I assumed she was busy working… I didn’t know she was going through this,” said the 18-year-old sister of the minor domestic help who was beaten up, allegedly by her employers in Gurugram, for months. The accused couple has been arrested.

The child had injuries all over her body when she was rescued on 7 February. On Sunday, 12 February, her elder sister – who too was employed at a house in Delhi – reached the Gurugram hospital where her sister has been admitted. This was the first time the sisters met since June 2022.

The Quint met the siblings and their mother at the hospital on Monday, 13 February.

Once the minor – aged 17 years – recovers, the sisters will return to their village in Jharkhand with their mother, who reached Delhi on 10 February.