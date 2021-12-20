She The First | Story of Grit: Cornelia Sorabji – India's First Female Lawyer

Cornelia Sorabji – first woman lawyer to practise in Britain and India
(Illustration: Kamran Akhter)
In pre-independent India, freedom and liberty were distant dreams for many Indian women.
They were trapped behind veils – not allowed to communicate with anyone apart from family members, dependent on British male lawyers to fight their legal cases, if they even had recourse to the courts. But one girl from Maharashtra fought for not just hers, but for every woman's rights.
This is a story of grit and determination. The story of Cornelia Sorabji – the first woman lawyer to practise in India and Britain. A pioneer of women's rights in India, Cornelia is a woman of many firsts.
Born on 15 November 1866 in Devlali, near Nashik, Cornelia had eight siblings. Her father, Reverend Sorabji Karsedji, and mother Francina Ford (who was adopted and raised by a British couple), made sure all their children received English education, despite the disapproval of many in their society.
Francina established several mission schools for girls in Pune and often helped local women in matters of dispute. She was a big inspiration for Cornelia. After studying at these mission schools, Cornelia enrolled as the first woman student at Deccan College, Pune.
Cornelia pursued Literature and graduated with a first class degree in 1888, becoming the first woman graduate from Mumbai University.
Bombay University: Late 1800s
Cornelia topped her class. But she was denied the Oxford scholarship that was usually given to the topper of the year. As a result, she wrote to some influential English women in Mumbai and Pune for assistance.
Cornelia at Somerville College (first student from the left, second row)
Somerville College: early 1900s
In 1892, Cornelia became the first woman to pass the prestigious Bachelor of Civil Law course from Oxford University. But Oxford withheld her degree because women were still not allowed to register as advocates.
Disheartened, she returned to India in 1894 but the situation back home was the same.
In 1896, however, she became the first woman in the British Empire to plead before a British judge (in India), defending a murder accused – a case which she won.
Cornelia completed the LL.B course from Mumbai University in 1897 and passed the pleader's exam at the Allahabad High Court in 1899. She was still not recognised as a barrister and only allowed to do paperwork and enter pleas before male lawyers. But she didn't lose hope.
Allahabad High Court
Cornelia was often mocked for her service, but she did not give up. Five years later, she was allowed to assist in some court cases. In 1904, she was appointed the first lady assistant to the Court of Wards of Bengal.
The Court of Wards was a legal body created by the East India Company, to protect heirs who were minors and incapable of defending themselves or acting independently, and their estates.
Calcutta High Court: early 1900s
Almost thirty years later, her perseverance was rewarded. Cornelia travelled to London once again, in 1920, to collect the degree that rightfully belonged to her.
Two years later, she was called to the London Bar and she became the first woman to practise law in Britain as well as India.
The Law Society, London
Cornelia as a Barrister in court
And there's more to Cornelia. She was an author, social worker and a reformist who strongly voiced for the abolition of Sati and child marriage. She authored Love and Life beyond the Purdah, The Purdahnashin, Shubala – A Child-Mother, among others. She was awarded the Kaisar-i-Hind Gold Medal in 1909.
She gave up her Indian legal practice in 1929 and completely devoted herself to social work. Two years later, she moved to London. Cornelia passed away on 6 July 1954 at the age of 88.
Cornelia paved the way for women's rights in India and was an inspiration for women lawyers across the world. And for that, she'll be remembered forever.
